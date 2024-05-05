Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +4 to +6% yr/yr or $1.091 billion to $1.112 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Sotera Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 1,039,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

