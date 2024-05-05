Beldex (BDX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $228.85 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.62 or 0.04903141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,618,936 coins and its circulating supply is 6,446,238,936 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

