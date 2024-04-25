BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$16.30.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO US Put Write ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.