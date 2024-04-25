BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from BMO US Put Write ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BMO US Put Write ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BMO US Put Write ETF stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$16.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.