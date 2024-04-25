Syon Capital LLC Acquires 684 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 434,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85,240 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $337.15. 1,525,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,776. The company has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.24. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.