Syon Capital LLC Buys 3,690 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.18. The stock had a trading volume of 124,721,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,291,094. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $541.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.70.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

