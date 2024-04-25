Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.11. 61,054,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,184,160. The company has a market capitalization of $148.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

