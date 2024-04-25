Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Grows By 3,515.4%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 3,515.4% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valeo Stock Down 0.2 %

VLEEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 15,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,337. Valeo has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

