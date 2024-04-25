Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,989 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,886,000 after buying an additional 566,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,171,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 1,307,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,280. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.