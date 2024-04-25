Bank of New Hampshire Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

