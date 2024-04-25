Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $14.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 451,872 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cidara Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cidara Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.