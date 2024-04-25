Bank of New Hampshire Has $230,000 Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMG. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. 188,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

