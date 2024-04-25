Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Rises By 238.5%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ADF Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ADF Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

