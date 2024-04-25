Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Rises By 238.5%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ADF Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of ADF Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. ADF Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.96.
About ADF Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.