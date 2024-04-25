Bank of New Hampshire Has $161,000 Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,675,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,754. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

