Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,869 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 289,503 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,436,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,737 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 966,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130,751 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 4,425,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,824. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

