Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

STRA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA traded up $16.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,889. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Strategic Education

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.