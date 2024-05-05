U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,883,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

