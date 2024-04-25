Beldex Price Tops $0.0385 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $247.92 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.49 or 0.04888826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00055447 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00021331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,244,524 coins and its circulating supply is 6,445,864,524 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.