Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Tops $8.35 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $86.38 million and $8.35 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $463.14 or 0.00726579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00126986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00058784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00199051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00101142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.