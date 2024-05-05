Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $145.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $119.57 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

