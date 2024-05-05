Swiss National Bank Sells 12,600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $94,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after purchasing an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $264.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $187.20 and a 12 month high of $276.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

