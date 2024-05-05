SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,429,000 after purchasing an additional 193,990 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $141.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.