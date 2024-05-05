Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Curtiss-Wright worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.24%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

