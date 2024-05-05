SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 369.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,699,929.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,879.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.