Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,204 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

