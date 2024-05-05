Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 80,727 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,727 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.76.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.