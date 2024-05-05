Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) PT Raised to $219.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $209.00 to $219.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

TTEK opened at $207.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $132.29 and a 52 week high of $208.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

