Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $5,522,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $113.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.45.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

