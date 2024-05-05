Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,732 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

