Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 625 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,843,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,129,000 after purchasing an additional 532,923 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,874,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,403,000 after purchasing an additional 365,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,812,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,529,000 after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.48. 1,681,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,448. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

