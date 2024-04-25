Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,219. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.54% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.