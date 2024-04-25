Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $48.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,570. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.54 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,554.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $677,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,554.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,830,000 after purchasing an additional 447,938 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth $34,967,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

