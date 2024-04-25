Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 1,466.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Acerinox Stock Performance

ANIOY stock remained flat at $5.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Acerinox had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

