StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.68 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

