Knuff & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

STZ stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.08. The stock had a trading volume of 735,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,209. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.81 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

