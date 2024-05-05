648 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $495,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,557,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,986,274 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

MPWR stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $707.22. 585,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,973. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $616.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 84.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.