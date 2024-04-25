Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.