Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,388 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after buying an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after buying an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $486.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $508.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.74. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $217.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

