Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.75. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 42,488 shares traded.

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

