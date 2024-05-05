Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.14. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 98,468 shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 17,568.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,871,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,753,058 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises 4.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 646.17% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

