IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.36

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.36 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.10). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 8.18 ($0.10), with a volume of 4,829 shares traded.

IXICO Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66.

About IXICO

(Get Free Report)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.