Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.41. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 10,780 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 150.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
