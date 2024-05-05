Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.52

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as low as $5.33. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.
Exco Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
