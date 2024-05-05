A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.80

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.80 and traded as low as C$29.32. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.32, with a volume of 10,414 shares changing hands.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$427.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.
