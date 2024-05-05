Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 242 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $137.44 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $188.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

