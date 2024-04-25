Evercore Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $89.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Evercore from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE CP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 2,027,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

