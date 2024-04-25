Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 202,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,753. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

