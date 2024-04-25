BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BIP Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,102,000.

VOE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

