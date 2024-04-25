ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 2,792.2% from the March 31st total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 39.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCA biopharma
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 3.6 %
ARCA biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 48,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.88.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.