ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a growth of 2,792.2% from the March 31st total of 195,700 shares. Currently, 39.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARCA biopharma in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 48,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $50.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.17. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.88.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

