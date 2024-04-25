First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $5.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,689. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

