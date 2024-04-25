OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Head to Head Review

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OLO and CBIZ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $228.29 million 3.45 -$58.29 million ($0.36) -13.50 CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.40 $120.97 million $2.38 32.01

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57 CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OLO and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $9.10, suggesting a potential upside of 87.63%. CBIZ has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.33%. Given OLO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -25.53% -2.96% -2.61% CBIZ 7.60% 15.49% 5.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

